Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
31 January 2018
Fujifilm Buying Xerox
ROCHESTER—
The new number two behind HP
The new number two behind HP
Fujifilm has agreed  to buy majority control of Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal. Japan's Fujifilm Holdings will take a 51% in the new Fuji Xerox company. Fujifilm will also roll it's ownership of Fuji Xerox ( Asia)  partnership into the new company. The new company will still operate under Xerox brand and the Fuji Xerox brand..  The new Fuji Xerox will leapfrog rivals Canon and Ricoh and  will be just behind HP in sales.
The new CEO of Fuji Xerox
The new CEO of Fuji Xerox
Jeff Jacobson will stay on as CEO of the new organization. The reduction of about 10,000 employees from the old Fuji Xerox Asia and Consolidation of R&D is expected to save up to $1.7 billion by 2022. Fujifilm technology in inkjet, imaging and AI are said to be a factor going forwards.Printing plates and imaging operations are in a separate division of Fujifilm. What impact this will have in the Canadian market no one seems to know. The deal is expected to close in July or August this year.
Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Tony Verna says:
This article was painful to read....
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print