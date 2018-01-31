Fujifilm Buying Xerox

ROCHESTER—Fujifilm has agreed to buy majority control of Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal. Japan's Fujifilm Holdings will take a 51% in the new Fuji Xerox company. Fujifilm will also roll it's ownership of Fuji Xerox ( Asia) partnership into the new company. The new company will still operate under Xerox brand and the Fuji Xerox brand.. The new Fuji Xerox will leapfrog rivals Canon and Ricoh and will be just behind HP in sales.Jeff Jacobson will stay on as CEO of the new organization. The reduction of about 10,000 employees from the old Fuji Xerox Asia and Consolidation of R&D is expected to save up to $1.7 billion by 2022. Fujifilm technology in inkjet, imaging and AI are said to be a factor going forwards.Printing plates and imaging operations are in a separate division of Fujifilm. What impact this will have in the Canadian market no one seems to know. The deal is expected to close in July or August this year.