Muller Martini Buys Kolbus Perfect Binding and Book Line Business

SWIZERLAND—Muller Martini bought the perfect binding and hard case line business from Kolbus. This includes also the service and spare parts business for all Kolbus bookbinding systems installed worldwide. Kolbus sets the focus on the packaging and case making business, parts manufacturing and the foundry business.The bookbinding business of Kolbus is transferred to the new business unit Müller Martini Buchbinde-Systeme GmbH, which will be integrated into the Muller Martini group with all dedicated employees as an independent factory with domicile in Rahden