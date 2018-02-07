Bill McAdam owner of Renfrew Printing Dies

RENFREW—The owner of Renfrew Printing William "Bill" McAdam has passed away. He started Renfrew Printing in 1972 and it had just celebrated it's 45th anniversary. Bill's wife and daughter also worked with him. He had also been a teacher at Renfrew Collegiate Institute. He had won The Robert Hillmer Award for Ontario's Outstanding Busines Educator in 1981.Renfrew Printing is located in the Ottawa Valley and is the only printshop in town. It has small offset presses ( T-Offset and a GTO) and a letterpress. They also have a Xerox machine. The company has allways specialized in single colour work.