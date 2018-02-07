Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
7 February 2018
Bill McAdam owner of Renfrew Printing Dies
RENFREW—
Bill McAdam of Renfrew Printing
Bill McAdam of Renfrew Printing
 The owner of Renfrew Printing William "Bill" McAdam has passed away. He started Renfrew Printing in 1972 and it had just celebrated it's 45th anniversary. Bill's wife and daughter also worked with him. He had also been a teacher at Renfrew Collegiate Institute. He had won The Robert Hillmer Award for Ontario's Outstanding Busines Educator in 1981.
 
Store front in downtow
Store front in downtown
Renfrew Printing is located in the Ottawa Valley and is the only printshop in town. It has small offset presses ( T-Offset and a GTO) and a letterpress. They also have a Xerox machine. The company has allways specialized in single colour work. 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
Total Used Equipment Listings: 42
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Tony Verna says:
This article was painful to read....
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print