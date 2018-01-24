Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
24 January 2018
Seal Laminators go into ARC Document Solutions
BURNABY & CALGARY—
Joyce Wong, production Supervisor with Seal Laminator form GBC
ARC Document Solutions , a global company that provides document services  has recently installed  2 Seal laminators.Installing the Seal 65 Pro MD laminator for the Burnaby location and Calgary location also bought a Seal 62 Pro D. The Seal 62 Pro Series  is capable of running a wider range of media and can generate higher process speeds. With fully adjustable temperature, speed and pressure settings.The dual heated rollers make most applications, including encapsulation, really easy to use. 
 
