Seal Laminators go into ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions , a global company that provides document services has recently installed 2 Seal laminators.Installing the Seal 65 Pro MD laminator for the Burnaby location and Calgary location also bought a Seal 62 Pro D. The Seal 62 Pro Series is capable of running a wider range of media and can generate higher process speeds. With fully adjustable temperature, speed and pressure settings.The dual heated rollers make most applications, including encapsulation, really easy to use.

BURNABY & CALGARY—