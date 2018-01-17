Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
17 January 2018
DPI Group Adds Two AGFA Jeti.s Wide Formate
DRUMMONDVILLE—
AGFA -Jeti Ceres
Pierre Pepin President of DPI with AGFA -Jeti Ceres
DPI Group has added  a Agfa Jeti Titan HS and the Jeti Ceres.
The Jeti Ceres is a 3.2m roll-to-roll UV LED inkjet printer that delivers extremely high print quality up to 10.5 feet wide. With speeds up to 2002 ft²/hr. Capable of unattended printing, Jeti Ceres offers six colors plus optional white and/or primer. Configurable with an optional dual roll and back-up camera, Jeti Ceres can print mesh and porous substrates without a liner.
AGFA- Titan HS
Pierre Pepin President of DPI with AGFA- Titan HS
It is powered by Asanti, an automated workflow for sign and display applications.
The Jeti Titan HS is a flatbed, 3-metre–wide, 6-colour UV inkjet system that reaches speeds of up to 160 square metres per hour (1,722 ft2/hr) in Express Mode. The system, which can include a flat-to-roll printing option, produces resolutions of up to 720 x 1,200 dpi.
 
