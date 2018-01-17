Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
17 January 2018
Associated Labels & Packaging Installs Indigo 20000
COQUITLAM, B.C.—
|
Associated Labels and Packaging has completed installation of an HP Indigo 20000 digital press, as it expands its offering, including digital printing of flexible packaging on eco-friendly materials.The HP Indigo 20000 digital press doubles digital capacity for Associated Labels and Packaging, operating until now its digital services with two HP Indigo WS6800 digital presses.
|
The 30-inch press will also allow the label printer to deliver digitally printed flexible packaging and pouch applications to complement its wide-web flexo printing.The Vancouver label printer, serving western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, has developing a unique backyard compostable stand-up pouch product. The film is also running on the HP Indigo 20000, opening new marketing opportunities.
Starting as a small label printing plant in Vancouver in 1981 Associated Labels and Packaging has grown to over 100,000 square feet, with 24 hour-a-day press runs.
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 18
New This Week: 1
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 38
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Company wanted
Most Recent News Comment
|Johne526 says:
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD