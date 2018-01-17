Associated Labels & Packaging Installs Indigo 20000

Associated Labels and Packaging has completed installation of an HP Indigo 20000 digital press, as it expands its offering, including digital printing of flexible packaging on eco-friendly materials.The HP Indigo 20000 digital press doubles digital capacity for Associated Labels and Packaging, operating until now its digital services with two HP Indigo WS6800 digital presses.

The 30-inch press will also allow the label printer to deliver digitally printed flexible packaging and pouch applications to complement its wide-web flexo printing.The Vancouver label printer, serving western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, has developing a unique backyard compostable stand-up pouch product. The film is also running on the HP Indigo 20000, opening new marketing opportunities.

Starting as a small label printing plant in Vancouver in 1981 Associated Labels and Packaging has grown to over 100,000 square feet, with 24 hour-a-day press runs.

