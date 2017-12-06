Canada Post highlights what printers can do

Canada Post's new issue of their publication ICITE is promoting what printers can do for direct mail. ICITE magazine highlights successful direct mail programs from around the world. It is aimed at marketers and creative people and sell the value of direct mail. The cover is based on a direct mail campaign that IKEA did. All the covers are personalized with the recipient name on a textured linen stock one side and foil stamped.Then the personalized finished magazines were matched up with the addressed cover sheets. It also has a web link to a video showing how the cover was made. www.canadapost.ca/incite10

The printer for this was Flash Reproductions in Toronto. Flash Reproductions is known for taking on printing projects that other shops consider impossible. This spirit of "can do" is why they invested in the game-changing AccurioJet KM-1 machine. "We're obsessive about print processes. If there is a new way to print, or even a new twist on an old process, we find it and research it," explains Rich Pauptit, President, Flash Reproductions.The AccurioJet KM-1 inkjet press is kind of like a unicorn, in a league all its own. It combines the speed and flexibility of offset presses, with the digital benefits of variable data printing, and the elimination of make-readies.

