Van Son Inks sold

T&K TOKA founded in 1947, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and a leading Asian suppliers to the graphic arts industry. TOKA has plants in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia. T&K TOKA produces for a wide variety of ink products but specializes in UV-applications in all kind of printing processes. Since its foundation, the principle is always “Technology & Kindness (T&K)”, to commit to provide high quality and user-friendly printing ink.

HOLLAND—T&K TOKA acquires Van Son Printing Inks , distribution and service in Europe and the USA.Van Son located in Hilversum, the Netherlands. The family-owned company manufactures of sheet fed offset inks for 145 years. Van Son is known for its high-quality and consistency inks. Its rubber base and conventional 4-colour sheet fed ink were how it broke into the North American market. It had entered the wide format market with ink jet inks in recent years.