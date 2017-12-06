Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
6 December 2017
Van Son Inks sold
HOLLAND—
Van Son Rubber base famous for A B Dicks and Multys
Van Son Rubber base famous for A B Dicks and Multys
 T&K TOKA acquires Van Son Printing Inks , distribution and service in Europe and the USA.Van Son  located in Hilversum, the Netherlands. The family-owned company manufactures of sheet fed offset inks for 145 years. Van Son is known for its high-quality and consistency inks. Its rubber base and conventional 4-colour sheet fed ink were how it broke into the North American market. It had entered the wide format market with ink jet inks in recent years. 
T&K TOKA the new North American ink player
T&K TOKA the new North American ink player
 T&K TOKA founded in 1947, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and a leading Asian  suppliers to the graphic arts industry. TOKA has plants in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia. T&K TOKA produces for a wide variety of ink products but specializes in UV-applications in all kind of printing processes. Since its foundation, the principle is always “Technology & Kindness (T&K)”, to commit to provide high quality and user-friendly printing ink. 
 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print