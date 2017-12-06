Innovative Design & Print installs a NexPress 5 colour

“Innovative was looking for a new digital press with long sheet capabilities and high-resolution imaging for photo products”, said Calvin Frey, President. “We spent time doing our research and performing press tests and chose to proceed with the NexPress. We have been very impressed by the image quality, the flexibility of the press and the reliability”.

MILLBANK, ONTARIO—Innovative Design & Print has recently complete the installation of a Kodak NexPress Digital Production Colour Press. The press 5-colour press runs at 120 ppm and the widest range of substrates, more than 800 qualified substrates, with offset press-like paper handling, on sheet sizes up to 39.37” in length.The Kodak NexPress HD Dry Inks deliver offset-class, smooth, flat tints, richer deeper black, photo quality images. With the Matte Finish option, the digitally printed piece takes on a rich aesthetic effect that rivals offset.The unique Fifth Imaging Unit of the Kodak NexPress Platform provides new creative capabilities for Innovative, including: Dimensional Clear – adding a tactile feel with raised/textured printing for a 3D effectClear – watermarking, spot or flood-coating techniques, enhancing graphics and imageryLight Black – ultra high-quality printing, particularly with neutral tones, gray layers and flat fields