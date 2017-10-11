Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
11 October 2017
Printing up to 100,000 DPI
SCOTLAND, U.K.—
University of Glasgow claims to have developed a high resolution printing which could have anti-counterfeiting, data storage and digital imaging applications. It allows the printing of two different high detailed, full colour images within same printed area. It does not use dyes or pigments as in standard printing but uses specially structured nanomaterial to render colours. The nanomaterial printing can reach resolutions up to 100,000 DPI.
They claim a letter size page could hold up to 900Gbits of data. It is still in the development stage and no costs or process of printing has been announced.
Company wanted
