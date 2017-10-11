Multiple Pakfold moving into Data plant

Multiple Pakfold is a trade supplier of business forms, cheques and labels to the trade printing market, with approximately 100 employees operating in a 60,000 square foot facility in Mississauga and with sales offices in Calgary, Alberta, Mississauga, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec. Multiple Pakfold specializes in “short run” printing for its clients, who include independent print brokers serving small to medium sized businesses and small buying groups, office supply companies and other printers.

BRAMPTON—DATA Communications Management ( Data GTroup) has announce plans to integrate Multiple Pakfold operations into its Brampton, Ontario facility. As a result, Multiple Pakfold will exit Multiple the Missisauga's facility before the end of 2017 and relocate the staff and production capabilities into DATA’s 269,000 square foot Brampton facility. Multiple Pakfold will continue to serve its trade printing clients as a distinct market segment.It is expected that substantially all of Multiple Pakfold’s employees will relocate to DATA’s Brampton facility.