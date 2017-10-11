Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
11 October 2017
Multiple Pakfold moving into Data plant
BRAMPTON—
 
 DATA Communications Management ( Data GTroup) has announce plans to integrate  Multiple Pakfold operations into its Brampton, Ontario facility. As a result, Multiple Pakfold will exit Multiple the Missisauga's facility before the end of 2017 and relocate the staff and production capabilities into DATA’s 269,000 square foot Brampton facility. Multiple Pakfold will continue to serve its trade printing clients as a distinct market segment.It is expected that substantially all of Multiple Pakfold’s employees will relocate to DATA’s Brampton facility.
Data's Brampton plant
Data's Brampton plant 269,000 sq. ft.
Multiple Pakfold is a trade  supplier of business forms, cheques and labels to the trade printing market, with approximately 100 employees operating in a 60,000 square foot facility in Mississauga  and with sales offices in Calgary, Alberta, Mississauga, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec. Multiple Pakfold specializes in “short run” printing for its clients, who include independent print brokers serving small to medium sized businesses and small buying groups, office supply companies and other printers.
 
