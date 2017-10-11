Pollard gets "They said it could't Be Done" Award

Pollard Banknote's €20 Million Calendar ticket printed for Loterie Nationale de Belgique received the "They Said It Couldn't Be Done" Best of Category award. This game marked the first time a ticket was printed with Pollard Banknote's patented Scratch FX® and Scratch Tab™ innovations in combination, all on an oversize 8" x 11" ticket.

Pollard also receiving a Certificate of Merit for "Special Innovation Awards—Other". Two other Pollard Banknote tickets also received Certificate of Merit awards.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation's $5 Candy Cane Cash Times 10 ticket received a Certificate of Merit in the "Specialty Inks or Coatings, Fragrances, or 'Invisible' Printing Inks" category for its use of peppermint scented ink combined with the sheen of Pollard Banknote's patented Scratch FX®.The other Pollard Banknote product recognized with a Certificate of Merit was Veikkaus's (The National Lottery of Finland) 100V Raha-arpa, celebrating Finland's hundred years of independence, which received the award in the "Flexographic Printing" category.

