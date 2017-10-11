Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
11 October 2017
Pollard gets "They said it could't Be Done" Award
WINNIPEG—
|
Pollard Banknote's €20 Million Calendar ticket printed for Loterie Nationale de Belgique received the "They Said It Couldn't Be Done" Best of Category award. This game marked the first time a ticket was printed with Pollard Banknote's patented Scratch FX® and Scratch Tab™ innovations in combination, all on an oversize 8" x 11" ticket.
Pollard also receiving a Certificate of Merit for "Special Innovation Awards—Other". Two other Pollard Banknote tickets also received Certificate of Merit awards.
|
Western Canada Lottery Corporation's $5 Candy Cane Cash Times 10 ticket received a Certificate of Merit in the "Specialty Inks or Coatings, Fragrances, or 'Invisible' Printing Inks" category for its use of peppermint scented ink combined with the sheen of Pollard Banknote's patented Scratch FX®.The other Pollard Banknote product recognized with a Certificate of Merit was Veikkaus's (The National Lottery of Finland) 100V Raha-arpa, celebrating Finland's hundred years of independence, which received the award in the "Flexographic Printing" category.
Post a Comment
Comments:
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
Total Job Board Listings: 36
New This Week: 6
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
Total Used Equipment Listings: 34
CLASSIFIED | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Company wanted
Most Recent News Comment
|Mike says:
Most Read Stories
THE PRINT WIRE
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD