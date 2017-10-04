"Fake News" used to promote Print

The campaign "addresses magazine media's unmatched ability across platforms to produce professional, credible, trusted and brand-safe content," the print industry group said in its release, announcing the new ads.

It is estimates that 75% of U.S. adults will see the ads by the time the campaign ends. That the fake news and disinformation that plagued public discourse during the U.S. presidential campaign is an affliction of digital media.In the past month, Facebook, Twitter and Google have been under public pressure and Congressional scrutiny to reveal whether and how bad actors used their platforms to show discord and misleading propaganda.

AD AGE—The Association of Magazine Media is playing the "trust" card in a new ad campaign.The has begun a campaign in print and online running through March with the tagline, "Magazine media. Better. Believe It."