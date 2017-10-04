Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
4 October 2017
Print beats the digital world
USA—
Facebook gets connected with Fake News
 The results of an international survey by Two Sides provides unique insight into how print and paper is viewed, preferred and trusted by consumers around the globe.The results reveal a strong preference for print when it comes to recreational reading e.g. books, magazines, news, etc. 72% of global respondents prefer printed books, compared to only 9% preferring e-books. 
Defending the value of Print
Not only is there a global preference for print, there is also greater trust in print. 76% of all respondents believe “fake news” is a worrying trend and only 24% trust the news stories they read on social media. In addition, 63% of all respondents believe reading news in a printed newspaper provides a deep understanding of the story.The study was done in June 2017, a survey of over 10,700 consumers was commissioned by Two Sides and carried out in ten countries: including Australia,  the United Kingdom and the United States.
