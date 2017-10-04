Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
4 October 2017
Printer sends cards to overseas Canadian troops
SARNIA—
A family owned printer in Sarnia Ontario is sending personalized greeting cards to all overseas Canadian troops. The idea of Bill Chong of Haines Frontier Printing started 2 years ago. Haines Printing has printed up 5 different designs of 1500 and is having school kids and community groups write a personal note and sign each one ( personalization the old way). The hope is to get them into the hands of all Canadian armed forces that will not be home for Christmas.
Haines Frontier Printers was originally founded in 1910 and was in the Haines family for 2 generations and in the Chong family for 3 generations. Bill Chong daughter Melissa now runs the company. They are a small commercial shop with 4 up offset, digital presses and one older business forms press.
