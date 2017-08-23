Printing lottery errors

ATLANTIC CANADA—Printing errors have caused problems for two lotteries in Atlantic Canada. The Chase the Ace lottery in St. Johns Newfoundland had to be postponed and the Atlantic Lottery breakopen game tickets had to be recalled. Also in a seperated matter KMPG Forensic had been called into investigate problems with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation. They have just released a report on problems and how to fix them.The first of the print problems with Chase the Ace lottery involved duplicate tickets and resulted in the lottery being postponed. The tickets have to be printed very quickly after the results of the previous draw.The second print error happened with the Atlantic Lottery breakopen tickets. There was a descrepancy between the barcode information and the ticket face. All tickets had to be recalled across all Atlantic provinces.