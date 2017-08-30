Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
30 August 2017
Lettrege Boisvert installs HP latex 570
REPENTIGNY, QUEBEC—
Lettrege Boisvert has installed a HP latex 570 from Cansel. The 64" wide format latex machine goes along with their 330. The latex machine has high resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi and prints with scratch resistant inks that are comparable to hard-solvent inks and last out doors for 3 years unlaminated , 5 years laminated. It also has quick loading were you can load rolls in minutes.
Lettreg Boisvert specializes in Car wraps. The company has grown over the last 10 years on energy and professionalism by owner Karl Boisvert and the help of Cindy Coutu. As a young entrepreneur Karl sees great future in the graphic arts industry. He si looking at expansion of there current building.
