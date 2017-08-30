Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
30 August 2017
Lettrege Boisvert installs HP latex 570
REPENTIGNY, QUEBEC—
Cindy Coutu and Karl Boisvert ( owner)
Cindy Coutu and Karl Boisvert ( owner)
 Lettrege Boisvert has installed a HP latex 570 from Cansel. The 64" wide format latex machine goes along with their 330. The latex machine has high resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi and prints with scratch resistant inks that are comparable to hard-solvent inks and  last out doors for 3 years unlaminated , 5 years laminated. It also has quick loading were you can load rolls in minutes.
 
 
Lettreg Boisvert specializes in Car wraps. The company has grown over the last 10 years on energy and professionalism by owner Karl Boisvert and the help of Cindy Coutu. As a young entrepreneur Karl sees great future in the graphic arts industry. He si looking at expansion of there current building.
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Canadian printer says:
Kind of fun seeing a Canadian printing clean up at an American awards....
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print