Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
23 August 2017
St. Joseph wins Gold Award
BOSTON—
Canadian Geographic Wildlife Photography Issue
Canadian Geographic Wildlife Photo Issue
St. Joseph Communications’ project, for Canadian Geographic, has won the Gold Award for Canadian Geographic Best Wildlife Photography 2017.They also won in 2015. The Gold Award winners, each chosen for their dedication to craft and meticulous eye for detail, will receive 5,000 pounds of paper as well as an award for the featured client and themselves.
Canada's largest privately owned printer
Canada's largest privately owned printer
While all the submissions are worthy of praise, this year’s winners truly caught our eye with their attention to detail," said Patti Groh, Director of Marketing Communications, Sappi North America.
A panel of highly regarded print professionals selected the winning entries based on the overall impact of the piece, degree of difficulty in printing techniques, and technical excellence. The winners of Sappi's North American Printer of the Year award competed in a variety of categories, including Books, Brochures, Direct Mail, Catalogs, packaging and Activated Print.
 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
JOHN says:
JB reopens a remarkable number of jobs for their old staff.The government should also help them to r...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print