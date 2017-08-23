Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
23 August 2017
St. Joseph wins Gold Award
BOSTON—
|
St. Joseph Communications’ project, for Canadian Geographic, has won the Gold Award for Canadian Geographic Best Wildlife Photography 2017.They also won in 2015. The Gold Award winners, each chosen for their dedication to craft and meticulous eye for detail, will receive 5,000 pounds of paper as well as an award for the featured client and themselves.
|
While all the submissions are worthy of praise, this year’s winners truly caught our eye with their attention to detail," said Patti Groh, Director of Marketing Communications, Sappi North America.
A panel of highly regarded print professionals selected the winning entries based on the overall impact of the piece, degree of difficulty in printing techniques, and technical excellence. The winners of Sappi's North American Printer of the Year award competed in a variety of categories, including Books, Brochures, Direct Mail, Catalogs, packaging and Activated Print.
