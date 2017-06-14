Vistaprint opens first retail store

Vistaprint has designed the retail space as a flexible environment to continuously tailor the experience . Vistaprint Studio features complimentary real-time one-on-one design services .Free shipping to the store and new technologies aimed to creating more effective marketing materials such as an interactive touchscreen logo maker are also available.

Vistaprint Studio is located at 720 King St. West ( about a 1000 sq. ft.) and operates six days a week, Monday to Saturday.The company will offer workshops throughout the year in the Studio.

Vistaprint has about 1 million customers in Canada with about half are in the Toronto area. According to Graphic Monthly Vistaprint is the second largest printer in Canada with about $750 million in sales.

They have a plant in Windsor Ontario which produces for all of North America.

TORONTO—Vistaprint has opened its first ever brick and mortar retail space in downtown Toronto.The new in-store offerings include the ability to touch and feel products and get face-to-face help by the VP Coaches for a seamless between the online shop and retail space. A recent survey of customers revealed that nearly two-thirds (64%) want more 1:1 in-person support when designing their new marketing materialsVistaprint Studio is offering free graphic design.