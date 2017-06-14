Capital Colour installs RMGT LED UV press

The LED UV instant ink curing and conventional UV coating systems allows Capital Colour to now offer instantly cured & scuff free inks on a wide range of super-high-gloss stocks and also provide other special effects coatings . Brian Todd, president of Capital Colour.said “most of the work we’re doing is marketing materials — magazines, booklets, brochures, flyers, etc. — and probably 85% of our work is 4-color process."

In addition to turning jobs around much faster, LED UV instant ink curing has provided the ability to print without heat, odor or spray powder.

EDMONTON—Capital Colour a full service commercial printer in Alberta has purchased an RMGT 920ST5+LED+CUV 5-color sheetfed offset press with both Panasonic LED UV instant ink curing and Grafix HiCure UV coating systems. The press is the first of its kind installed in Western Canada running with both LED UV ink curing and HiCure UV coating systems. It was bought through Canadian disributor KBR Graphics.