Best Deal installs Komori

TORONTO—

Best Deal Graphics and Printing, based in Scarborough, has recently purchased a new Komori Lithrone GL-640 with H-UV system from Komcam Inc. The GL-640 press is equipped with the Print Density Control-SX, Print Quality Assessment system, and Close-Looped colour and registration control, which means colour densities are consistently maintained with virtually every sheet from start to finish.

The H-UV system allows for easier high-end colour applications and coatings on challenging stocks of ranging from ultrathin stocks to thicker boards.Loaded with automation, including fully automatic plate changers, autowash systems, and Komori’s KHS-AI auto-learning system.

Best Deal Graphics and Printing is a trade printer in the east end of Toronto. This addition will compliment their current roster of 7 sheetfed presses on the floor. Benson Hong, president and co-owner of Best Deal said “This press will address the constant demand for quicker turn-arounds without sacrificing quality, as well as extend our reach into new unique markets and colour critical projects.”