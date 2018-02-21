Trends Report on UV and LED Digital Printing

New trends report about the proliferation, and its contributing factors, of UV and LED digital printing. Fast emerging as a cost-effective and high-quality alternative to traditional printing methods such as offset and flexo, UV and LED digital printing has several notable advantages. The report highlights these advantages, as well as the sustainability factors that are driving printers to embrace UV and LED technologies.

These include durable substrates designed for UV and LED printing.

Additionally, Hop’s new report addresses shifts in marketing trends, which are contributing to the quick adoption of UV and LED printing. The report addresses the move from a one-size-fits-all brand marketing approach to more targeted communications. It also highlights the increasing demand for more sustainable, environmentally friendlier printing processes, inks, and substrates.

