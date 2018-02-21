Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
21 February 2018
Trends Report on UV and LED Digital Printing
LYNDHURST, N.Y.—
Trend Report UV and LED Printing
Trend Report UV and LED Printing
New trends report about the proliferation, and its contributing factors, of UV and LED digital printing. Fast emerging as a cost-effective and high-quality alternative to traditional printing methods such as offset and flexo, UV and LED digital printing has several notable advantages. The report highlights these advantages, as well as the sustainability factors that are driving printers to embrace UV and LED technologies.
Report Sponsor
Report Sponsor
These include durable substrates designed for UV and LED printing.
Additionally, Hop’s new report addresses shifts in marketing trends, which are contributing to the quick adoption of UV and LED printing. The report addresses the move from a one-size-fits-all brand marketing approach to more targeted communications. It also highlights the increasing demand for more sustainable, environmentally friendlier printing processes, inks, and substrates.
 Technology and Diversity Drive Growth in UV and LED Inkjet Markets," is available upon request. Contact Hop Industries at 1-800-524-0757.
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
Total Used Equipment Listings: 42
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Before Supreme bought Gateway it was operating 24/7.  t would have being logical keeping the pr...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print