21 February 2018
We Are The Modern Printing Industry Campaign by Minuteman Press
FARMINGDALE , N.Y.—
"One of our writers came up with the idea of 'the modern printing industry' and I thought it was fantastic," says Nick Titus, Minuteman Press Vice President of Marketing. "We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ showcases the latest innovations, products, and services that are now available to Minuteman Press customers through our franchise locations. We fully embrace ancillary industries such as promotional products, custom branded apparel, large format printing, and direct mail. Utilizing technology such as dye sublimation printing and large format printing has been incredible.
The quality and efficiency of this technology as well as the affordability of it has been a tremendous success for our owners. They are really bona fide industries within the printing industry." Minuteman Press have updated their window graphics, lobby displays, and signage to help our owners highlight the full suite of products and services they are able to provide to their clients. The bottom line is that the printing industry as a whole has become modernized and we remain at the forefront of those exciting changes"Said Titus.
