Friesen putting in Manroland 41" LED UV Press

Founded in 1907, Friesens has garnered a reputation as the premier book facility in North America; however, their abilities are not limited to just books. One of their more recent divisions, think4D, which specializes in Tactile Packaging is a growing sector of their business and suitably compliments their myriad of book production and packaging.They also recently installed the World's largest prefecting press at 73".

ALTONA, MANITOBA—The all-new Evolution from manroland Sheet- fed begins installation in the early Spring at Friesens’ Altona, facility.Equipped with SAPL, autonomous and simultaneous make-ready feature, Friesens can now exchange plates in under one minute while simultaneously washing up the press. The real ability of the press lies in the colour control science exclusive to Manroland Sheetfed with the InlineColorPilot system. . This will be their first entry into the LED UV market for an offset press ." The necessity for quicker job-turnaround, running more unique papers that dry slowly, and obtaining some of the requested effects you can achieve when running LED UV." noted Steve Voth, Pressroom Manager.