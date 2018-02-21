Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
21 February 2018
Friesen putting in Manroland 41" LED UV Press
ALTONA, MANITOBA— 
manroland Exolution R708P LED UV press
manroland Exolution R708P LED UV press 41"
The all-new Evolution from manroland Sheet- fed begins installation in the early Spring at Friesens’ Altona, facility.Equipped with SAPL, autonomous and simultaneous make-ready feature, Friesens can now exchange plates in under one minute while simultaneously washing up the press.  The real ability of the press lies in the colour control science exclusive to Manroland Sheetfed with the InlineColorPilot system. . This will be their first entry into the LED UV market for an offset press .
 
" The necessity for quicker job-turnaround, running more unique papers that dry slowly, and obtaining some of the requested effects you can achieve when running LED UV." noted Steve Voth, Pressroom Manager.
Founded in 1907, Friesens has garnered a reputation as the premier book facility in North America; however, their abilities are not limited to just books. One of their more recent divisions, think4D, which specializes in Tactile Packaging is a growing sector of their business and suitably compliments their myriad of book production and packaging.They also recently installed the World's largest prefecting press at 73". 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
Total Used Equipment Listings: 42
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Before Supreme bought Gateway it was operating 24/7.  t would have being logical keeping the pr...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print