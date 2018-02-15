Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
15 February 2018
Swiss Print installs Komori LS 440
TORONTO—
Pictured from left to right. Mohamed Pasha and Will Hagen Press crew, Brett Rogers from Komcan Inc and Gottfried Hildenbrand Founder and General Manager of Swiss Print International.
Komcan Inc. has announced the sale of a Komori LS 440 with tower coater and extended delivery and full automation package to Swiss Print International. The new press will be added to Swiss Print’s existing two 40-inch presses currently be operated at their Enterprise Road location in Etobicoke.
 
Swiss Print International is truly a full-service printer with the ability to run everything from business cards to large format, digital as well as high end offset printing.Komcan Inc. is the Canadian dealer for new and used Komori presses as well as 24/7 parts and service.
 
Comments:
