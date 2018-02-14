Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
14 February 2018
Paper Prices are Going Up
TORONTO— 
Reduced capacity increases prices
Reduced capacity increases prices
After remaining stable for the last four or five  years paper prices are going up. There may be any were from 2 to 3 price increases this year.The initial increase will be 3% to 7& depending on grade. Increases will be for both coated and uncoated.Sources said increases could happen in the next several weeks to a month.
Price increase throughout the supply chain
Price increase throughout the supply chain
A number of factors are causing this.  The biggest is an Increase in the price of pulp last year. The closing of several mills have reduced capacity. Also increased  shipping cost in the US because of new regulations. When the second round of increases will happen depends on supply ,  demand and how the market reacts to the first round of increases. If the NAFTA deal goes off the rails it is any ones guess where paper prices will go. Also how will overseas mills react.
Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
Total Used Equipment Listings: 42
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Bernardo Dequilla says:
An end of a great run. I sympathize to all the staff who are affected by the closing....
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print