Paper Prices are Going Up

TORONTO—After remaining stable for the last four or five years paper prices are going up. There may be any were from 2 to 3 price increases this year.The initial increase will be 3% to 7& depending on grade. Increases will be for both coated and uncoated.Sources said increases could happen in the next several weeks to a month.A number of factors are causing this. The biggest is an Increase in the price of pulp last year. The closing of several mills have reduced capacity. Also increased shipping cost in the US because of new regulations. When the second round of increases will happen depends on supply , demand and how the market reacts to the first round of increases. If the NAFTA deal goes off the rails it is any ones guess where paper prices will go. Also how will overseas mills react.