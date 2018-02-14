Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
14 February 2018
Webcom Adds On-Demand Casebinding Equipment
TORONTO—
Webcom gets into short run case binding
 Webcom has invested in short-run case binding machinery from GP2 Technologies.  The new solution is ideally suited for short-run hardcover book orders in quantities of 1 to 1,000.The case binding equipment is designed primarily for book sizes from 5 ½ × 8 ½ to 8 ½ × 11 inches and spine thicknesses from 1/8 to 3 inches.
 
The new casebinding equipment will also support BookOnDemand, Webcom’s print-on-demand solution. BookOnDemand produces books in logical batches to optimize cost and turnaround for short-run requirements. 
 Webcom specializes in book and directory printing. They serve book publishers, directory publishers and Universities . They were listed as Canada's 34th largest printer with over $35 million in sales and about 150 employees. They sell on both sides of the border. They installed several HP T300 and T350 inkjet presses several years ago.
 
Comments:
