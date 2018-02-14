Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
14 February 2018
Xerox Shareholders try to Stop Deal
NEW YORK—
Shareholders have to vote 51% in favour of the deal
Shareholders have to vote 51% in favour of the deal. Already 13% say no.
Xerox major shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason have come out against Fujifilm's take over of Xerox. Darwin Deason has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the deal claiming that the deal " undervalues Xerox and disproportionately favours Fuji". He also claims a sealed lock-up deal agreed to 17 years ago would give Fujifilm control of intellectual property rights in Asia in the event of the sale of Xerox USA.
 
The investors also argue that Xerox could be sold at a higher premium in a competitive process. The two share holders have a combined stake of 13% of Xerox. 
  The deal only announced a few weeks ago would have Fujifilms partnership with Xerox in Asia rolled into an new company Fuji Xerox including all of Xerox USA. Fuji would take control with 51% of the new company. Fuji chief executive, said it would allow Fujifilm to " take control without spending a penny".
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
Total Used Equipment Listings: 42
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Bernardo Dequilla says:
An end of a great run. I sympathize to all the staff who are affected by the closing....
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print