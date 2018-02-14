Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
14 February 2018
Xerox Shareholders try to Stop Deal
NEW YORK—
|
Xerox major shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason have come out against Fujifilm's take over of Xerox. Darwin Deason has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the deal claiming that the deal " undervalues Xerox and disproportionately favours Fuji". He also claims a sealed lock-up deal agreed to 17 years ago would give Fujifilm control of intellectual property rights in Asia in the event of the sale of Xerox USA.
|
The investors also argue that Xerox could be sold at a higher premium in a competitive process. The two share holders have a combined stake of 13% of Xerox.
The deal only announced a few weeks ago would have Fujifilms partnership with Xerox in Asia rolled into an new company Fuji Xerox including all of Xerox USA. Fuji would take control with 51% of the new company. Fuji chief executive, said it would allow Fujifilm to " take control without spending a penny".
