North Americas Largest Envelope Manufacture goes Bankrupt

They use to have operations in Canada. They sold off Supremex in 2006 in a public offering and MM&T to Westrock several years ago. Supremex was a consolidation of various Canadian envelope companies ( Innova, Regional, Unique, DRG Globe) Supremex is now either the 2nd or 3rd largest envelope manufacture in North America. Supremex limited exposure in the US with 2 plants. They have been diversifying into labels and packaging to reduce their exposure to the envelope market.

STAMFORD—Cenveo the largest manufacture of envelopes in North America has filed for Chapter 11.The 99 year old company at one time know as Mail Well has about 40 plants in the US. With sales of about $1.5 billion , debt of $1.4 and only assets go $790 million it was running out of cash. Envelopes made up 47% of their sales the rest was labels, commercial printing and publisher services. They had about 50 plants in the US and 5,200 employees. They blame the shift by marketers from the mailbox to the internet.They are in the process of restructuring their debt. The bought National Envelope the previous largest envelope manufacture when it went under in 2000.