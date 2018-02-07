Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
7 February 2018
Ryerson Job Fair set for March 22
TORONTO—
Where Employers get to meet students
 The Graphic Communicatios Management  Job Fair event is an opportunity for employers to network and interview determined students seeking summer internships or full-time career positions. Each company can expect to interview approximately 19 students—11 interns and 8 graduating students. Companies are invited to collect as many résumés as they please in order to seek out additional talent.
Graphic Communications Management
Interns are normally looking for full-time work (40 hours per week) from May to August. The graduation requirement is 420 hours of work.
The date for Job Fair 2018 is Thursday, March 22, 2018 - Mattamy Athletic Centre (Old Maple Leaf Gardens).
This event is FREE for employers. However, registration is required.
Contact Taras Karpiuk at gcmadmin@ryerson.ca or phone 416 979-5050
 
Comments:
