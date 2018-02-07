Ryerson Job Fair set for March 22

Interns are normally looking for full-time work (40 hours per week) from May to August. The graduation requirement is 420 hours of work.

The date for Job Fair 2018 is Thursday, March 22, 2018 - Mattamy Athletic Centre (Old Maple Leaf Gardens).

This event is FREE for employers. However, registration is required.

Contact Taras Karpiuk at gcmadmin@ryerson.ca or phone 416 979-5050

TORONTO—The Graphic Communicatios Management Job Fair event is an opportunity for employers to network and interview determined students seeking summer internships or full-time career positions. Each company can expect to interview approximately 19 students—11 interns and 8 graduating students. Companies are invited to collect as many résumés as they please in order to seek out additional talent.