7 February 2018
NPES Rebrands as Association For Print Technologies
RESTON, VA—
Association for Print Technologies
Association for Print Technologies
Heralding its  new mission to drive printing industry growth, NPES - The Association for Suppliers of Printing, Publishing and Converting Technologies announces a name change to the Association for Print Technologies (APT).  The new name signifies progress toward the completion of its Strategic Business Plan for the industry, which launched in January 2017. The launch of the Association’s new website, www.PrintTechnologies.org, in Spring 2018.
formally the National Printing Equipment Association founded in 1933
The Association offers Research & Market Data, Industry Advocacy & Standards, Events, and Communications. The new Community & Industry Development Department,  veterans Ken Garner, as Vice President of Business Development and Industry Relations (formerly of Idealliance and NAPL), and Julie Shaffer, as Associate Vice President of Program and Community Development (formerly of Idealliance and PIA).The board made the decision to  reposition the organization. The  new identity, as the Association for Print Technologies, reflects the way forward,” states Mark Hischar, APT Chairman and President & CEO, KBA-North America.
 
 
Comments:
