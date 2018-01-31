Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
31 January 2018
Konica Minolta Gives to Ryerson Students
TORONTO—
Konica Minolta Canada has partnered with Toronto’s Ryerson University, mading a $10,000 scholarship commitment over the next 5 years to the university.. GCM Awards Night the annual event was held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens).During the awards gala, Konica Minolta Canada was there to present in two new award categories. In the end, GCM student Mia Cyrwus won the design competition and a $1,000 cash prize.
Ryerson University’s School of Graphic Communications Management (GCM) in Toronto offers Canada’s only four-year, degree program for the printing and graphic communications industry. This specialized type of training provides students with opportunities that often lead to management careers. Throughout the program, students network with potential employers and gain practical experience through formal internships or part-time work.
