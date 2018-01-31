State of the Industry -Executive Summary

For 2018, print sales should increase at a relatively robust pace, but slightly below the overall rate of economic growth or in the rang

e of 1.5 to 2.5 percent. What about printers’bottom lines? If the economy performs as forecast we anticipate the profit rate may rise slightly to around 3.2 percent. If the economy stumbles, the average profit rate would drop to 2 percent or less.

Print processes will grow relatively faster over the next 12 months include: Inkjet,wide format and production inkjet, wide format digital, and inkjet digital toner based.Print market segments likely to grow at relatively higher rates than other sectors in 2018 are:Packaging and specialty packaging, labels and wrappers, signage, direct mail, and point of purchase.A list of ways that your company can begin to leverage opportunities and prepare for the challenges that lay ahead in 2018.

The full report is available from PIA file://localhost/Users/sdonald/Desktop/State%20of%20the%20Industry%20%7C%20Printing%20Industries%20of%20America.webloc