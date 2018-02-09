Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
9 February 2018
Printer Gateway has Shut Down Operations
MISISSAUGA— 
 
On Monday January 22nd  Printer Gateway stopped taking orders and shut their website down. All staff were let go after a meeting in the afternoon. Customers were sent an e-mail saying that Printer Gateway was no longer taking  orders. Also stated that " We have strategically elected to focus our energies and use our assets for  internal use. "
Paul Kett in front of Mississauga plant
Printer Gateway was a trade gang run printer in the Toronto area. They moved from Toronto to Missisauga in the summer of last year. They move into the old Somerset Graphics building and bought one of their presses. Paul Kett from 4over had been hired to run the operation. Premier Envelope had been moved into the same building. The closing of Printer does not effect Premier Envelope.  
Comments:
