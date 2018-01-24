Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
24 January 2018
Last Printer on Printers Row moves out
CHICAGO—
the original home of RR Donnelly
Possibly the most famous street for the printing industry in North America has lost it's last printer. Nick named "Printer Row", Clark street has since the 1880 had some of North America biggest names on it. R.R. Donnelley and Rand McNally started on Printers Row when Chicago was the printing capital of North America.
the last printer on Printer Row
Palmer Printing with about 40 employees and was  started in 1937 is the last printer on Printers Row but recently sold their building to a developer for about $14 million. A lot of the old printer's building have been turned into residential properties or office lofts. The end of era.
 
Comments:
