Vistaprint taken to court for shipping wrong job

Vistaprint claims it was was a job for a third party partner that was shipped by mistake. They said they have launched an investigation on how this could have happened. They also stated that Vistaprint in no way condones discrimination against any of our customers based on race, religion or sexual orientation. Having everything automated with no human involvement some times has it's drawbacks.

MASSACHUSETTS—Vistaprint faces a US federal lawsuit for shipping " hateful, discriminatory pamphlets. A gay couple that had ordered wedding programs received instead some religious pamphlets about temptation and sin. The couple have said they want to hold Vistaprint accountable for the harm they have caused and to prevent similar things happening to others.