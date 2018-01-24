Mitchell Press one of 14 world wide winners of Green Leaf Award

The 2017 SONORA Plate Green Leaf Award winner in Canada is Mitchell Press Ltd. (Vancouver).

The companies earned the awards by taking a range of additional energy efficient and resource management measures, from waste management to advanced training and compliance programs. Many were also lauded for helping support sustainability programs in their home countries and communities.

Mitchell Press Ltd. is a high speed web, commercial printer based in Vancouver. They recycle the full gamut of materials, including paper, ink, cardboard, wood and plastics. They also collect key data on projects to aid their clients’ efforts to track their environmental footprint, paper usage, distribution, and transport data. They have advanced HVAC and IT systems that save energy, and they donate electronics and other materials to charities.

ROCHESTER—Kodak has announced a record 14 winners of its 2017 SONORA Plate Green Leaf Award, nearly double the number of award recipients as last year. The program, now in its fourth year , recognizes printers around the world whose products, services and operations set an example for sound operational initiatives that reduce their environmental impact.