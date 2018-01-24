Graph Expo rebranded as PRINT 18

In 2018, the PRINT Learning Experience will be enhanced in several new ways, with: A high profile keynote presentation to kick off the event New learning and education formats and topics to align the value chain An emphasis on technology, demonstrating the intersection of printing and digital technologies which have a greater influence in today’s marketing world An emerging technology center on the show floor, plus

Additional innovative networking events, receptions and meet-ups.

CHICAGO—The producer of the annual event for the graphic communications industry—has designated its PRINT® brand as the name for its annual event moving forward. PRINT 18 will be held in Chicago, September 30 – October 2, 2018, at McCormick Place .Its position as the best-attended U.S. show in 2017 demonstrates that PRINT is the strongest event to provide education and technology to the global printing industry.