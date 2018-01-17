Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
17 January 2018
ICON print moves to New 20,000 Ft. Plant
MARKHAM—
ICON print ( formally Toronto Trade Printer) has moved into a 20,000 sq. ft. plant at 340 Alden Rd. from their original Victoria Park Ave location. They bought the building last year and spent several months moving while still serving customers. With the new location they will be adding  new equipment. ICON print is a trade printer in the greater Toronto Area with offset, digital, die cutting and bindery  capabilities.
 
 The company was started as Toronto Trade Printers in 1992 at the Victoria Park address  and was bought by Kieron Pope and Steve Niles in 2004. It grew to 13,000 sq. ft. and was sold in 2016 to ICON Digital Productions in 2017. Both former partners have stayed on. The  company still is targeted at the trade side of the printing business. 
