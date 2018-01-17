Xerox and Fujifilm in Talks

NEWYORK—The Wall Street Journal and several others in the financial media have been reporting that Fujifilms and Xerox are in talks. The talks may or may not include a change in control of Xerox. Fujifilms and Xerox have been partners in Fuji Xerox since 1962. Fuji owns 75% of the partnership that sells into the Asia Pacific market.Fuji Xerox has been rocked by accounting scandals in New Zealand and Australia operations last year. Fujifilm has set itself an ambitious grow target and has set aside 500 billion yen for Mergers & Acquisitions. Xerox spun off it's business services operation in 2016 as a separate company Conduent. Xerox was left with the legacy arm of products. Recently Xerox's largest share holder Carl Icahn has been calling for changes inside the company. Icahn has been targeting Xerox's CEO Jeff Jacobson. Fujifilm is sitting on a lot of cash that may be burning a hole in their pockets especially after loosing out buying Toshiba's medical division to Canon.