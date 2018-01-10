Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
10 January 2018
Printing Trade Show Wars
CHICAGO— 
2019 will be the beginning of the print trade show wars in North America. SGIA has announced a deal with NAPCO to launch a new printing industry trade show called Print United. The show is to be held in Dallas Texas. The show will be from October 23 to 25 right near Graph Expo in Chicago on October 13 to 16th. How two show both aimed at the same graphic arts industry so close together will work.
SGIA has run a show for the sign, screen printing and wide formate in the fall. Graph Expo and Print are run by NPES ( Association of industry suppliers) and has been held in Chicago for most of the last 20 years ( show in Orlando had mixed reviews)  NAPCO ( North America Publishing Company) publishes several magazines for the industry ( Printing, Packaging, Inplant, Publishing and Promotional products) and did the Show Guide for Graph Expo. The SGIA show will be merged into the new Print United show. This will also leave Sign Expo ,usually held in the spring as the only pure sign show in the US. There has so far been mixed reaction from exhibitors some favouring one show over the other or just not happy with what is going at all. There will be more developments for sure. We will update you as they develop.
