Two industry Franchisors Claim Top Spot

Both Fastsigns and Minuteman Press claim in recent press release that they have top spot in US Entrepreneur Magazines ranking of Franchisors. The Franchise issue of the magazine is not out yet. When the magazine was asked who has top spot PrintCAN was told neither is the number one overall. Each are in separate categories one for Sign franchises and one for Printing/ Marketing franchises. Both are active in Canada. FastSigns has 43 locations in Canada and the Us and claims sales of about $479 million. They also claim to be expanding into Brazil, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and Latin America ( they also listed Quebec as an international market vs Canada) . Minuteman Press claims to have 1000 locations worldwide including US, Canada,Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Franchises make up less than 5% of the industry in Canada.