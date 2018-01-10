Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
10 January 2018
Industry Labour Market Getting Competitive
TORONTO—
|
The last year has seen a dramatic increase in the number of job postings. PrintJOBS.ca the industry job board ( sister site to PrintCAN.com) has reported a 40 to 50% increase of posted jobs. Ads are staying up longer and more jobs have been posted for the industry skilled jobs such as offset pressmen, prepress and estimators. Ads for sales people are always strong in good times or bad times.
Even ads for bindery people appear to be looking for hight skills such as stitcher or cutter opperators. New categories like Ink Technicians and Service Technicians have appeared. More appointment notices are also appears of companies pulling staff from competitors.Exstream case of of printer talking of buying other printers for their staff have been reported. How much they would pay was never mentioned. All the indications are the labour market for the printing industry is tighting up.Which is another sign the printing industry is getting busier.
Post a Comment
Comments:
