Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
10 January 2018
Industry Labour Market Getting Competitive
TORONTO—
Industry's Job board
Industry's Job board activity 
The last year has seen a dramatic increase in the number of job postings. PrintJOBS.ca the industry job board ( sister site to PrintCAN.com) has reported a 40 to 50% increase of posted jobs. Ads are staying up longer and more jobs have been posted for the industry skilled jobs such as offset pressmen, prepress and estimators. Ads for sales people are always strong in good times or bad times.
Even ads for bindery people appear to be looking for hight skills such as stitcher or cutter opperators. New categories like Ink Technicians and Service Technicians have appeared. More appointment notices are also appears of companies pulling staff from competitors.Exstream case of of printer talking of buying other printers for their staff have been reported. How much they would pay was never mentioned.   All the indications are the labour market for the printing industry is tighting up.Which is another sign  the printing  industry is getting busier.  
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Johne526 says:
I have read several good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print