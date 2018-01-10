Groupe Lettra installs Agfa Anapurna M32001 RTR

BOISBRAIND—Groupe Lettra has installed an Anapurna M3200i RTR which is a 3.2 m wide highend roll-to-roll UV inkjet printer that produces indoor and outdoor applications at a productivity of up to 123 m²/hr.Groupe Lettra specializes in all types of vehicle lettering, large-size printing, all posters, signs, banners and commercial stickers.They can now do one-stop shopping for all of their large-size rigid prints or varying flexible media materials, because of their in-house experts. Founded in 2000, Groupe Lettra (www.lettra.ca), located in Boisbriand, Québec, .