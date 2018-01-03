Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
3 January 2018
Jones Packaging awarded London Corporate Icon
LONDON—
Jones Packaging London Ontario plant
Jones Packaging London Ontario plant
Jones is  to be recognized as the 2018 Corporate Icon by the London Chamber of Commerce. Presented by the Chamber’s Board of Directors each year, the award recognizes the achievements of businesses making a substantial impact on the economic progress of the London community.
 
Founded in 1882 as a regional manufacturer of drug boxes and specialty drug labels, Jones has grown deep roots in London. It has  since evolved to a global leader delivering leading-edge packaging and medication dispensing solutions. “The London community has played an important role in our business for over 135 years, and we wish to extend many thanks to everyone who has helped make us who we are today,” says co-owner and Principal, Corporate Development Chris Jones Harris.
Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print