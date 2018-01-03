Jones Packaging awarded London Corporate Icon

LONDON—Jones is to be recognized as the 2018 Corporate Icon by the London Chamber of Commerce. Presented by the Chamber’s Board of Directors each year, the award recognizes the achievements of businesses making a substantial impact on the economic progress of the London community.Founded in 1882 as a regional manufacturer of drug boxes and specialty drug labels, Jones has grown deep roots in London. It has since evolved to a global leader delivering leading-edge packaging and medication dispensing solutions. “The London community has played an important role in our business for over 135 years, and we wish to extend many thanks to everyone who has helped make us who we are today,” says co-owner and Principal, Corporate Development Chris Jones Harris.