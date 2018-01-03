Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
3 January 2018
Pollard Banknote hits the jackpot with lottery tickets
WINNIPEG—
The worlds second largest scratch-and-win printer
The worlds second largest scratch-and-win printer
Pollard Banknote have seen sale increase of more than 200% in the last year instant  ticket lottery sales. Scratch-and-win is the fastest growing part of the lottery business in North America. With over half of it's sales in lottery tickets they have become the worlds second largest printer of instant lottery tickets.
There are only a handful of scratch-and-win ticket manufactures .
Sales world wide have grown by about 24% over five years. They currently sell across Canada and into about half of  the states in the US. With a number of contacts coming up in the US and expansion to countries such as Brazil they are optimistic about continued growth. 
 
The 110 year old firm  is a public company but is 74% controlled by the original Pollard family. The market canalization is now around $400 million. They were listed as the 9 th largest printer in Canada on Graphic Monthly list of top Canadian printers.They also do other security printing such as stamp and  cheques. They have found that instant win lottery tickets have been protected from any move to online. 
<< Prev Story || Next Story >>
Comments:
Twitter Follow us on Twitter
NEW ON THE JOB BOARD | RSS
CLICK HERE to post your job opening
LATEST USED EQUIPMENT | RSS
CLICK HERE to list your equipment
CLASSIFIED | RSS
Company for sale
Company wanted
CLICK HERE to list your business opportunity in the printing industry
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
Most Read Stories
EVENTS CALENDAR
THE PRINT WIRE
Other news from the industry
THE LATEST NEWS FROM PRINT WORLD
Print World
North Island Publishing PrintCAN Print Jobs Canada’s Estimators' & Buyers' Guide MastheadOnline Print World 2010 Design City
Graphic Monthly Print Equipment gutenbergs' guide COPA industrial print