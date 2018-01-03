Pollard Banknote hits the jackpot with lottery tickets

Pollard Banknote have seen sale increase of more than 200% in the last year instant ticket lottery sales. Scratch-and-win is the fastest growing part of the lottery business in North America. With over half of it's sales in lottery tickets they have become the worlds second largest printer of instant lottery tickets.

There are only a handful of scratch-and-win ticket manufactures .

Sales world wide have grown by about 24% over five years. They currently sell across Canada and into about half of the states in the US. With a number of contacts coming up in the US and expansion to countries such as Brazil they are optimistic about continued growth.

The 110 year old firm is a public company but is 74% controlled by the original Pollard family. The market canalization is now around $400 million. They were listed as the 9 th largest printer in Canada on Graphic Monthly list of top Canadian printers.They also do other security printing such as stamp and cheques. They have found that instant win lottery tickets have been protected from any move to online.

WINNIPEG—