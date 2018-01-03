Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
3 January 2018
Unpacking the Latest Marketing Insights
OTTAWA—
Insight into the latest direct mail marketing
Insight into the latest direct mail marketing
 Canada Post has come out with its summary of the Think Inside the Box 2017 conference. It has all been put into a personalized direct mail piece called Unpacking the latest marketing insights.  The five  key points are
 
 Unboxing Data- It's not about how much data you have-its about how you use it.Unboxing Strategy-The most important question to ask ourselves is: Why?.Unboxing Analog- Analog isn't dead- it's making a comeback in a big way.Unboxing emotion-The single greatest factor in consumer behaviour is the subconscious mind.Unboxing Millennials- Millennials are widely misunderstood, but will soon have the greatest purchasing power. This part of CanadaPost Smartmail marketing and the science of activation. 
Comments:
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
