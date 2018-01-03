Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
3 January 2018
Unpacking the Latest Marketing Insights
OTTAWA—
Canada Post has come out with its summary of the Think Inside the Box 2017 conference. It has all been put into a personalized direct mail piece called Unpacking the latest marketing insights. The five key points are
Unboxing Data- It's not about how much data you have-its about how you use it.Unboxing Strategy-The most important question to ask ourselves is: Why?.Unboxing Analog- Analog isn't dead- it's making a comeback in a big way.Unboxing emotion-The single greatest factor in consumer behaviour is the subconscious mind.Unboxing Millennials- Millennials are widely misunderstood, but will soon have the greatest purchasing power. This part of CanadaPost Smartmail marketing and the science of activation.
