3 January 2018
Print & Paper in a Digital World Survey
Consumer survey by two sides
The recent  survey  by Two Sides showed that 62% of U.S. consumers between the ages of 18 to 55+ preferred to read books in print vs electronic devices, including 63% of the youngest age group (18 to 24 year-olds). Both groups strongly agreed (72-73%) that reading a printed book is more enjoyable than reading a book on an electronic device.
  
talking about the benefits of print
Evidence of consumer enjoyment of printed media is even evident at a very young age. The New York Times tried out a print-only section for kids in May 2017 which included sports, national news, food, opinion and arts and mimicked regular sections in the paper. The Kids section was so popular that the NYT will start producing it monthly in January 2018. Meanwhile, in the UK, a weekly full color tabloid for 7 to 14 year-olds called First News has been enjoying year-on-year growth for the past five years.
 
Comments:
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
Most Read Stories
