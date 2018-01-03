Transcontinental Sell AnotherNewspaper Plant

TC Transcontinental is Canada's largest printer and has been expanding into packaging. They have been selling of publishing and newspaper assets in Canada for the last several years.

MONTREAL—Transcontinental has announced that in April , 2018, TC Transcontinental will transfer to Hearst the printing operations of its Fremont, California facility where Hearst's San Francisco Chronicle and its related products are printed, and post-press services are conducted. Under the terms of the agreement, TC Transcontinental will continue printing the newspaper in Fremont for a transition period. Transcontinental will receive US$42.8 million from Hearst as compensation for the early termination of the printing agreement and some of its printing equipment.Transcontinental employees working at the Fremont plant will be transferred to Hearst. Transcontinental maintains ownership of its Fremont, California plant and will be renting the facility to Hearst until the end of 2024.Transcontinental will also transfer the retail volume from the Fremont operation to other plants in its printing network.