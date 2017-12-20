Printing Industry News for Canada | RSS |
20 December 2017
PrintCAN News on Holiday till the New Year
MISSISSAUGA— PrintCAN News letter will be on holidays till the New year. We wish every one a happy holiday and a great New Year. 
      Staff and Editors of PrintCAN.com and graphicmonthly.ca
 
Comments:
Most Recent News Comment
Started in a Trade Shop says:
Are Paul McCarthy and Paul McCathy the same person. More spelling mistakes from Print Can. Tsk Tsk...
